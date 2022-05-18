Dr. Winifred Soufi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soufi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winifred Soufi, MD
Overview of Dr. Winifred Soufi, MD
Dr. Winifred Soufi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Soufi works at
Dr. Soufi's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Health Associates Group LLC980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 720, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-3898
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soufi?
Dr . Soufi is extremely professional, knowledgeable, and always takes great care of her patients. I really appreciate that she was there for me throughout my entire pregnancy and delivery. There were times when I know other MDs would’ve had another “rotating” Doctor step in, but she was always there for me, even during my very long labor and ultimately my C section. I will definitely be back to Dr. Soufi’s office for baby #2!
About Dr. Winifred Soufi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1790787687
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soufi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soufi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soufi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soufi works at
Dr. Soufi has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Ovarian Cysts and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soufi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soufi speaks Chinese.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Soufi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soufi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soufi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soufi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.