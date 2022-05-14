Overview of Dr. Winona Tse, MD

Dr. Winona Tse, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tse works at Radiology At Mount Sinai Doctors Jackson Heights in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.