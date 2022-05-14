Dr. Winona Tse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winona Tse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Winona Tse, MD
Dr. Winona Tse, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Tse's Office Locations
Radiology At Mount Sinai Doctors Jackson Heights3712 82nd St Ste 2, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 879-1600
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-5607Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tse gave me a very through physical exam and asked many questions to evaluate my concerns. She seemed to genuinely care about my condition. She even accommodated me and saw in the middle of her lunch when I made a mistake with my appointment time. She also gave me an excellent referral. I would not hesitate to see her again when necessary.
About Dr. Winona Tse, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831160092
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Tse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tse has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tse.
