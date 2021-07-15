Dr. Winson Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winson Lo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Winson Lo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.
Dr. Lo works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates of Rockland PC500 New Hempstead Rd, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 362-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This man literally saved my life. IBS runs in my family and for me, it's gotten worse as I've gotten older. I was so constipated from my IBS becoming worse that I had zero appetite, no urge to use the bathroom at all, and I was in and out of the ER. A few family members recommended Dr. Lo to me and claimed he had an excellent bedside manner, was highly knowledgeable, and he was good at figuring out the root cause of the symptoms. I have to say, I agree with them! Not only did he help me figure out what was causing the issue, he helped me get back on track to where I can eat again, I am regular, and he even gave me a few over-the-counter options that are gentle on my gut, since I have a highly sensitive digestive system. Anytime I had questions, he answered them thoroughly and never once made me feel stupid. If you're having digestive issues, I would definitely recommend this doctor, he knows his stuff and he'll help you get back to where you need to be.
About Dr. Winson Lo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo works at
Dr. Lo has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lo speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.