Dr. Ashurst has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winston Ashurst, MD
Overview of Dr. Winston Ashurst, MD
Dr. Winston Ashurst, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Ashurst's Office Locations
Physicians for Women287 Mitylene Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 290-4200
Montgomery Surgical Center470 Taylor Rd Ste 100, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 284-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashurst?
Dr. Ashurst has been my doctor since 1989. He is an honest and caring doctor and I would recommend him to adult females of every age. He has always explained situations, procedures, and medications. The office staff is very professional. The office is clean, neat and modern. In a nutshell, this doctor and his office are great!
About Dr. Winston Ashurst, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1396714176
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashurst has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashurst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.