Dr. Winston Barzell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Winston Barzell, MD
Dr. Winston Barzell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barzell's Office Locations
- 1 1 S School Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 917-8488
-
2
21st Century Oncology2160 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (941) 917-8488
-
3
Sarasota Office1921 Waldemere St Ste 310, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8488
-
4
Urology Treatment Center6310 Health Park Way Ste 210, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 917-8488
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly skilled. Would still be going if I hadn’t moved
About Dr. Winston Barzell, MD
- Urology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1114919511
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Barzell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barzell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barzell has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barzell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barzell.
