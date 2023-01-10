Overview

Dr. Winston Chan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX, Plano, TX and Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.