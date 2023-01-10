See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Winston Chan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Winston Chan, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Winston Chan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chan works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX, Plano, TX and Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Charles A Sammons Cancer Center
    3410 Worth St Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-9873
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Surgical Associates of Mansfield
    2975 E Broad St Ste 200, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 518-8619
  3. 3
    Plano East
    3709 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-9873
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Carrollton
    4352 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-9873
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center
    3410B Worth St Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-9873
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center
  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?

    Jan 10, 2023
    Good
    Anonymous — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Winston Chan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Winston Chan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chan to family and friends

    Dr. Chan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Winston Chan, MD.

    About Dr. Winston Chan, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942556485
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winston Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Winston Chan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.