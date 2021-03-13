Dr. Nara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winston Nara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Winston Nara, MD
Dr. Winston Nara, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Nara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nara's Office Locations
-
1
St. Francis Medical Group LLC701 E County Line Rd Ste 101, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 885-2860
-
2
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Consultants Inc.355 Westfield Rd Ste 114, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 770-2937
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nara?
Dr. Nara, Very kind, knowledgeable, caring doctor..I feel he goes the extra distance to help me with my health needs.. Plus he has the greatest nurse Rose. She assistance him, so greatly..she makes you feel as if your family. She's fast at responding the caring doctor's advice if you call in..They recheck w/ you when they know you need a procedure done, or to see that you had no problems with. would recommend, So grateful for the care and assistance w/ my health, from these two.
About Dr. Winston Nara, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1114907607
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nara accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nara works at
Dr. Nara speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.