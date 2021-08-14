See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Winston Neckles, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Winston Neckles, MD

Dr. Winston Neckles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Neckles works at WINSTON NECKLES MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neckles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ernest Afflu Physician PC
    1336 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 363-1626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Winston Neckles, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386720720
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Brookdale Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winston Neckles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neckles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neckles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neckles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neckles works at WINSTON NECKLES MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Neckles’s profile.

    Dr. Neckles has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neckles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Neckles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neckles.

