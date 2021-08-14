Dr. Winston Neckles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neckles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winston Neckles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Winston Neckles, MD
Dr. Winston Neckles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Neckles works at
Dr. Neckles' Office Locations
-
1
Ernest Afflu Physician PC1336 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 363-1626
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neckles?
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Neckles for the past 5 years and I must say he’s one of the best doctor’s who has ever treated me. He explains everything to me and is very thorough with his examinations and care. I had my prenatal care with him and he delivered my daughter two weeks ago via csection. My recovery has been exceptional and my follow-up care has also been amazing. Thank you Dr. Neckles for being the amazing doctor that you are.
About Dr. Winston Neckles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1386720720
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neckles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neckles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neckles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neckles works at
Dr. Neckles has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neckles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Neckles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neckles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neckles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neckles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.