Overview of Dr. Winston Ortiz, MD

Dr. Winston Ortiz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Ortiz works at Tallahassee Neurological Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.