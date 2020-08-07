Dr. Winston Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winston Ortiz, MD
Overview of Dr. Winston Ortiz, MD
Dr. Winston Ortiz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ortiz's Office Locations
-
1
Tallahassee Neurological Clinic1401 Centerville Rd Ste 300, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 201-2541
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz?
Yes I would recommend Dr. Winston Ortiz to family and friends. He has been my doctor through numerous neurological situations and always I've experienced him to be attentive and kind, and above all, competent. He gets to the source of problems quickly and his referrals, when needed, are excellent.
About Dr. Winston Ortiz, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1134196215
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ortiz speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.