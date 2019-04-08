Dr. Winston Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winston Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Winston Scott, MD
Dr. Winston Scott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
-
1
Winston J Scott, MD310 Central Ave Ste 206, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 674-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- East Orange General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
He's a wonderful professional doctor.
About Dr. Winston Scott, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French, French Creole and Spanish
- 1780729921
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Newark Affil Hosp
- United Hosp Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scott speaks French, French Creole and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.