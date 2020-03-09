Overview of Dr. Winston Shih, MD

Dr. Winston Shih, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Shih works at Western Connecticut Medical Group - Nephrology in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Proteinuria and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.