Dr. Winston Shipley II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Winston Shipley II, MD
Dr. Winston Shipley II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Shipley II works at
Dr. Shipley II's Office Locations
Medical Neurologists Inc4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 218, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 302-2661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shipley seems to be a very kind and caring neurologist. He spent an hour with me discussing my symptoms and going over test results and possible diagnosis. I really did appreciate his time. And his office staff were all very nice As well. I would recommend him to anyone needing to see a neurologist
About Dr. Winston Shipley II, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1154393163
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shipley II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shipley II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shipley II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shipley II works at
Dr. Shipley II has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shipley II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shipley II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shipley II.
