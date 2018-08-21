Overview of Dr. Winston Shipley II, MD

Dr. Winston Shipley II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Shipley II works at Mercy Neurology Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.