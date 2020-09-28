See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. W Scott Webster, MD

Urology
4.0 (18)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. W Scott Webster, MD

Dr. W Scott Webster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Hunt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Webster works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Peyronie's Disease and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Webster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Clinics of North Texas - Baylor Dallas Office (Gaston Ave.)
    3417 Gaston Ave Ste 830, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 826-6021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Hunt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. W Scott Webster, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336128214
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Millsaps College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. W Scott Webster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webster works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Webster’s profile.

    Dr. Webster has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Peyronie's Disease and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

