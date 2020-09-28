Dr. W Scott Webster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Scott Webster, MD
Overview of Dr. W Scott Webster, MD
Dr. W Scott Webster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Webster's Office Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Baylor Dallas Office (Gaston Ave.)3417 Gaston Ave Ste 830, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webster?
I had a kidney stone in April. It would not pass so Dr. Webster surgically removed it in June at Texas Health Surgery Center in Addison, which is a great place. Extremely friendly and efficient. Dr. Webster left a stent in for two weeks. His nurse removed the stent at Dr. Webster's office at Urology Clinics of North Texas on Gaston Ave. near Baylor in Dallas. Kidney stones are by their nature painful, as are stents. When I needed information or medication, however, Dr. Webster and his nurses Criscelda and Joey took care of me quickly. They are very responsive--fast and friendly. Dr. Webster took time and answered all my questions thoroughly. Dr. Webster's Gaston Ave. office has someone at the door to make sure all visitors are screened, their temperatures are taken and no one is allowed to enter without a mask. This was the best experience I could have had for a bad problem. Highly recommend. September virtual follow-up meeting worked great.
About Dr. W Scott Webster, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1336128214
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Millsaps College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webster has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Peyronie's Disease and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Webster speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.
