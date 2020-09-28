Overview of Dr. W Scott Webster, MD

Dr. W Scott Webster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Webster works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Peyronie's Disease and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.