Overview of Dr. Winthrop Hall, MD

Dr. Winthrop Hall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Marin Surgical Associates Inc. in Novato, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.