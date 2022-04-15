Overview

Dr. Wiqar Sheikh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Sheikh works at Rock Island Medical Center, Margate FL in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.