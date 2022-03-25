See All Hematologists in Glendale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Wishwdeep Dhillon, MD

Hematology
4.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wishwdeep Dhillon, MD

Dr. Wishwdeep Dhillon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Dayanand Medical college and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Dhillon works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Dhillon's Office Locations

  1
    Arizona Center for Cancer Care
    5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C300, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 938-2848
  2. 2
    Honorhealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network - 3645 S. Rome St.
    3645 S Rome St Ste 209, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 270-6277
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Platelet Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
White Blood Cell Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2022
    Dr. Dhillon is a great oncologist. He is kind, patient and very personable. He listened to me when I had concerns about the side effects I got from one of my chemo drugs I had before, and respectfully told me why that particular chemo would be best for me. While disappointed, I listened to him, and he is doing what he can so that I don't have such extreme side effects this time from that chemo. "We're a team," he told me, and he's exactly right. I was given an information packet so I wouldn't have to write anything down. His office will make the appointments for me that I need before I begin treatment. I feel blessed to have him as my oncologist. His staff is also great. Thank you, Dr. Dhillon!
    Cathy Jacobs — Mar 25, 2022
    About Dr. Wishwdeep Dhillon, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    • 1417114901
    Education & Certifications

    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • St. Joseph's Hospital
    • St. Joseph's Hospital
    • Dayanand Medical college
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wishwdeep Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhillon has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

