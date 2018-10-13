See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Camden, NJ
Dr. Wissam Abouzgheib, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Camden, NJ
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Wissam Abouzgheib, MD

Dr. Wissam Abouzgheib, MD is a Pulmonologist in Camden, NJ. 

Dr. Abouzgheib works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Thoracentesis and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abouzgheib's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Pulmonary Medicine at Camden
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 215, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Pulmonary at Voorhees
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste K Bldg 1K, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pleural Effusion
Thoracentesis
Wheezing
Pleural Effusion
Thoracentesis
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2018
    I can't even say enough good things about Dr. Wissam Abouzgheib. Number 1, is that he saved my husband's life in April of this year. My husband went into sepsis shock, after chemotherapy treatments and pneumonia. The pneumonia was so bad my husband was put on a ventilator. Dr. Wissam was able to stabilize my husband from the sepsis. My husband's lungs were damaged from the pneumonia, and with all the procedures Dr. Wissam was able to do, my husband was able to get off the vent. Thank you!
    Paula McGrath in Vineland, NJ — Oct 13, 2018
    About Dr. Wissam Abouzgheib, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1841246451
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wissam Abouzgheib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abouzgheib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abouzgheib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abouzgheib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abouzgheib has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Thoracentesis and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abouzgheib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abouzgheib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abouzgheib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abouzgheib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abouzgheib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

