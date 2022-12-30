Dr. Wissam Elfallal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfallal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wissam Elfallal, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Dr. Elfallal's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 505, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a severe back injury from a horse, and am a retired investments executive. I wanted to find a top neurosurgeon in the area for this serious injury, and I was so overcome with happiness and relief when Dr. Flallal introduced himself. He was my first pick after doing ectensive research on his background. So glad he has chosen Advent Daytona. We need great doctors like Dr. Falallal. Oakland University's Beaumont School of Medicine hospital is one of the country's top hospitals. Thank God he's here!!
About Dr. Wissam Elfallal, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
Dr. Elfallal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elfallal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elfallal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elfallal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elfallal.
