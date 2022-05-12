Overview of Dr. Wissam Fayad, MD

Dr. Wissam Fayad, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fayad works at Wissam Fayad M.D. PC in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.