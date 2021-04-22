Overview

Dr. Wissam Gharib, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gharib works at Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Weston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.