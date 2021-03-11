Overview

Dr. Wissam Hoyek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Hoyek works at Wissm N Hyk MD Intrvntnl Crdlgy in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.