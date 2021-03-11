Dr. Wissam Hoyek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoyek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wissam Hoyek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wissam Hoyek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Wissam Hoyek MD Pllc271 Mason Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 351-3933
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Riso Medical P.c.8014 13Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 836-3933Monday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 7:00pmFriday1:00pm - 7:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Hoyek is a phenomenal Cardiologist. Went to his office and within days I was diagnosed. His staff and bed side manner makes it easy for me to feel comfortable and assured I’m being taken care of.
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1629186721
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Hoyek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoyek has seen patients for Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoyek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoyek speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoyek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoyek.
