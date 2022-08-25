See All Neurosurgeons in Parker, CO
Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD

Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani works at Neurosurgery One in Parker, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery One - Parker
    9403 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 200, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 638-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Neurosurgery One - Lone Tree Park Meadows
    9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 101, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 638-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain Surgery
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Brain Surgery
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani?

    Aug 25, 2022
    I met with PA-C Kaitlyn Bohus. My problem is unique and complex and I've met with many PAs in many offices and PA Bohus was definitely the best! She is a great listener, is highly intelligent and very knowledgeable. Dr. Asfahani called me the next day and we spoke on the phone. I appreciated that he wanted to follow-up with me and he apologized for being unable to be at our appointment. I felt that the providers were very sincere and listened very well. They were paying attention to what I said. They communicated well with each other. However, it seemed that they were just unsure of what to do and just throwing out some ideas (that I've already tried) and weren't suggesting anything new, even though my MRIs show where nerve impingements are. Ultimately, they didn't seem to want to perform surgery, which is all that was really left at this point. I decided to find another surgeon - I found a great orthopedic surgeon, I had surgery with the new doctor and that surgery was successful.
    — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani to family and friends

    Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD.

    About Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205080892
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sleiman Zade Asfahani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wissam Sleiman Zade Asfahani, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.