Dr. Turkiewicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witold Turkiewicz, MD
Overview of Dr. Witold Turkiewicz, MD
Dr. Witold Turkiewicz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Dr. Turkiewicz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Turkiewicz's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases816 Greenbrier Cir Ste A, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 461-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turkiewicz?
Dr Turkiewicz is very thorough if you allow him to do his job. He needs to ask you questions and you need to give him that opportunity. The first visit is fact gathering and investigative and because of that it can feel overwhelming. I have found the doctor to be extremely prepared for your visit on follow up and able to answer your questions and advise a treatment plan. Would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Witold Turkiewicz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972584027
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turkiewicz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turkiewicz works at
Dr. Turkiewicz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turkiewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Turkiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turkiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turkiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turkiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.