Overview of Dr. Witold Turkiewicz, MD

Dr. Witold Turkiewicz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.



Dr. Turkiewicz works at Center Arthritis Rheumtlgy Dis in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.