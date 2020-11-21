See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (36)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD

Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Lorentz works at Night and Day Pediatrics in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Lorentz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Night and Day Pediatrics
    1011 Sunnybrook Rd, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 360-6315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lorentz?

    Nov 21, 2020
    Fomos muito bem atendidos pelo Dr. Lorentz já no primeiro dia de vida da nossa filha, no hospital. Nos sentimos muito seguros com a rápida ação do Dr. Lorentz quando detectou que a bilirrubina (amarelão) estava subindo e nos pediu para ficar um dia a mais no hospital monitorando. Felizmente o amarelão foi rapidamente controlado e seguimos para casa tranquilos. As consultas seguintes no consultório estão sendo ótimas. A equipe é super prestativa, falam português, e o Dr. Lorentz se coloca disponível para emergências no telefone. Para quem mora fora do Brasil, sabem o quão importante é encontrar uma equipe médica que compartilha da mesma cultura e valores que a sua família.
    Cibele Antoniolli — Nov 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lorentz to family and friends

    Dr. Lorentz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lorentz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD.

    About Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700988136
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hop
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Unversity Of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lorentz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lorentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lorentz works at Night and Day Pediatrics in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lorentz’s profile.

    Dr. Lorentz speaks German, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorentz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorentz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.