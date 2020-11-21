Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Lorentz's Office Locations
Night and Day Pediatrics1011 Sunnybrook Rd, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (786) 360-6315
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fomos muito bem atendidos pelo Dr. Lorentz já no primeiro dia de vida da nossa filha, no hospital. Nos sentimos muito seguros com a rápida ação do Dr. Lorentz quando detectou que a bilirrubina (amarelão) estava subindo e nos pediu para ficar um dia a mais no hospital monitorando. Felizmente o amarelão foi rapidamente controlado e seguimos para casa tranquilos. As consultas seguintes no consultório estão sendo ótimas. A equipe é super prestativa, falam português, e o Dr. Lorentz se coloca disponível para emergências no telefone. Para quem mora fora do Brasil, sabem o quão importante é encontrar uma equipe médica que compartilha da mesma cultura e valores que a sua família.
About Dr. Wladimir Lorentz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, German, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Jackson Meml Hop
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Unversity Of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorentz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorentz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorentz speaks German, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorentz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorentz.
