Dr. Wladislaw Fedoriw, MD
Overview of Dr. Wladislaw Fedoriw, MD
Dr. Wladislaw Fedoriw, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fedoriw works at
Dr. Fedoriw's Office Locations
Bayless Healthcare Group5505 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 659-2571
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Like a lot of folks, I've been in debilitating pain for too many years. After a failed back surgery and a second surgery to implant a spinal cord stimulater that was not working well, I had to find a pain management physician. I went to one doc for two years and actually saw him once followed by hour-long waits for 3-minute visits with his PAs. Each month the PAs counted pills for 2 minutes then kept me on the same dosage of pain meds the entire time. Frustrated at no real treatment/relief and the high costs of services for minimal gain I tried Dr. Fedoriw. I've been seeing Doc Fedoriw now for several months and am amazed at the length to which he goes to understand his patients and actually treat them. His "bedside" manner is incredibly good. Amazingly, I've seen him personally on each visit and find his office staff and assistants most personable, and pleasant. This in itself was a huge charge. Without hesitation I recommend Dr. Fedoriw and AZ Back Pain Institute.
About Dr. Wladislaw Fedoriw, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1477609899
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Hlth Scis Ctr
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedoriw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedoriw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedoriw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedoriw works at
Dr. Fedoriw has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedoriw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedoriw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedoriw.
