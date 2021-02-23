Overview of Dr. Wled Wazni, MD

Dr. Wled Wazni, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Wazni works at St. MARY Neuroscience Center in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.