Dr. Wled Wazni, MD

Vascular Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wled Wazni, MD

Dr. Wled Wazni, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Wazni works at St. MARY Neuroscience Center in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Wazni's Office Locations

    St. Mary Neuroscience Center
    1050 Linden Ave Fl 2, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 491-9270
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 23, 2021
    Dr Wazni and his team worked efficiently and professionally during the procedure to make sure I was well cared for. Thank you Dr Wazni and Team for all your efforts!
    — Feb 23, 2021
    About Dr. Wled Wazni, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1528297009
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The General Medical College of Wisconsin
    Residency
    • Hofstra University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Dmc-Wayne State Univ
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurocritical Care, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Dr. Wled Wazni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Wazni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Wazni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Wazni works at St. MARY Neuroscience Center in Long Beach, CA.

    Dr. Wazni has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wazni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wazni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wazni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
