Dr. Wojciech Ryncarz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wojciech Ryncarz, MD
Dr. Wojciech Ryncarz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Ryncarz's Office Locations
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7676Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My surgery went well. He is very kind and gentle. He’s very articulate and knows his job very well.
About Dr. Wojciech Ryncarz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1144511684
Education & Certifications
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryncarz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryncarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryncarz has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryncarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryncarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryncarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryncarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryncarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.