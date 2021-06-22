Overview

Dr. Wolfgang Gaertner, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Gaertner works at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft), Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.