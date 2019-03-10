Dr. Leesch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfgang Leesch, MD
Overview of Dr. Wolfgang Leesch, MD
Dr. Wolfgang Leesch, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY HANNOVER and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Leesch's Office Locations
Riverside Hospital Inc Dba Riversdie Hampton12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 410, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leesch is knowledgeable and experienced, elite in his field. He took time to answer all of our questions. Would definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Wolfgang Leesch, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1255453320
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY HANNOVER
- Neurocritical Care
