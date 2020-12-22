See All Neurologists in Durham, NC
Dr. Wolfgang Liedtke, MD

Neurology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wolfgang Liedtke, MD

Dr. Wolfgang Liedtke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Liedtke works at Morreene Neurological Disorders Clinic in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liedtke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duke University Hospital
    932 Morreene Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 668-2879

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Trigeminal Neuralgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Trigeminal Neuralgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2020
    Dr. Liedtke is an amazingly intelligent doctor who has given me my life back after treating my refractory trigeminal neuralgia for the past 5 years. There is always a substantial wait time to see him but well worth the wait. I never feel rushed and he takes a considerable amount of time with each patient. I am so grateful for what he has done for me. If you have trigeminal neuralgia, he is THE ONE to see!
    — Dec 22, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Wolfgang Liedtke, MD
    About Dr. Wolfgang Liedtke, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1194809004
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wolfgang Liedtke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liedtke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liedtke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liedtke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liedtke works at Morreene Neurological Disorders Clinic in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Liedtke’s profile.

    Dr. Liedtke has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liedtke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liedtke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liedtke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liedtke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liedtke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

