Dr. Wolfgang Radtke, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Corrected a PDA for our Daughter when she was 3. He and his team did a wonderful job and she is healthy 18 year old playing soccer and getting ready to start college. Suffered for 3 years with the PDA and acid reflux. Dupont diagnosed her almost immediately after countless other doctors and hospitals did not including childrens hospital phila. Will always be grateful
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
- 1841382686
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital|Kiel U Chldrns Hosp
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Radtke speaks German.
