Dr. Scheele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfgang Scheele, MD
Overview
Dr. Wolfgang Scheele, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Scheele works at
Locations
-
1
Wolfgang Scheele MD Facc201 S Alvarado St Ste 609, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 413-5040
-
2
United Medical Imaging of Inglewood110 S La Brea Ave Ste 150, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 671-6000
-
3
Wilshire Open Mri1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 202-5785
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scheele?
Dr. Scheele is a very friendly, professional and knowledgeable Dr. . The staff and his Asst. treated me so well. I had such a positive experience. The date and treatment I received was something you don’t see with all of your Doctors. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Wolfgang Scheele, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Chinese and German
- 1568458065
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheele works at
Dr. Scheele has seen patients for Angina, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scheele speaks Chinese and German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.