Dr. Wolfgang Spyra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spyra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wolfgang Spyra, MD
Overview
Dr. Wolfgang Spyra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.
Dr. Spyra works at
Locations
-
1
Element Dental Pllc700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 320, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (509) 838-7711
-
2
Womens Clinic of North Idaho1300 E Mullan Ave Ste 900, Post Falls, ID 83854 Directions (208) 625-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spyra?
Dr Spyra is the best and I am grateful to the professional folks who recommended him to me. Professional and yet engaging while gentle and genuinely interested.
About Dr. Wolfgang Spyra, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
- 1225009897
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spyra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spyra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spyra works at
Dr. Spyra has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spyra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spyra speaks German.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Spyra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spyra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spyra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spyra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.