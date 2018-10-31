Overview

Dr. Wolfgang Spyra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.



Dr. Spyra works at Element Dental Pllc in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Post Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.