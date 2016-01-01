Dr. Won Jo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Won Jo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Locations
Javed N. Sadiq MD Inc.26021 Business Center Dr, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 796-0363
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1245215144
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Duke University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Jo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jo has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jo.
