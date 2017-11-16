Overview

Dr. Won Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lee works at Lee Medical Clinic in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.