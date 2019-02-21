Dr. Won Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Won Sohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Won Sohn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sohn works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical PC21333 39th Ave Ste 248, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 428-5333
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Park Slope506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Metro Health Physicians PC421 78th St Ste D, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 428-5333
-
4
Universal Vip Medical Services Pllc7401 4Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 428-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sohn?
I have been going to dr shon for years, hes a wonderful dr which is very rare to find. He explains everything well and doesn't rush you out his office. The staff is awesome as well very polite and professional..
About Dr. Won Sohn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1689626103
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohn works at
Dr. Sohn has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sohn speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.