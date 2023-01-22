See All Otolaryngologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Won-Taek Choe, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (52)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Won-Taek Choe, MD

Dr. Won-Taek Choe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Choe works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack
    433 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 883-1062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exostoses Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Microtia
Microtia, Meatal Atresia and Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 22, 2023
    He is the best of the best
    Robert L. — Jan 22, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Won-Taek Choe, MD
    About Dr. Won-Taek Choe, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1790871416
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CA Ear Inst Stanford
    Residency
    • Stanford Hospital
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Won-Taek Choe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choe works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Choe’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Choe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

