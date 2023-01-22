Dr. Won-Taek Choe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Won-Taek Choe, MD
Dr. Won-Taek Choe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack433 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 883-1062
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1790871416
Education & Certifications
- CA Ear Inst Stanford
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford Hospital
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
