Dr. Bekele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wondwessen Bekele, MD
Overview of Dr. Wondwessen Bekele, MD
Dr. Wondwessen Bekele, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Bekele's Office Locations
The Children Hosp of New Jersey201 Lyons Ave Ste L5, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor who cares deeply about the patients he treats!
About Dr. Wondwessen Bekele, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1356317028
Education & Certifications
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekele.
