Dr. Wondwessen Bekele, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wondwessen Bekele, MD

Dr. Wondwessen Bekele, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Bekele works at NBIMC Children s Heart Center in Newark, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bekele's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Children Hosp of New Jersey
    201 Lyons Ave Ste L5, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 926-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia

Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 22, 2019
    Great doctor who cares deeply about the patients he treats!
    Rob — Jun 22, 2019
    About Dr. Wondwessen Bekele, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356317028
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bekele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bekele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bekele works at NBIMC Children s Heart Center in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bekele’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

