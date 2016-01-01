Dr. Woo Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Woo Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Woo Choi, MD
Dr. Woo Choi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from CHOONGNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.
Dr. Choi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Choi's Office Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste AP-110, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- Maple Grove Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
About Dr. Woo Choi, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1366721482
Education & Certifications
- CHOONGNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.