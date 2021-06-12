Dr. Woo Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Woo Sohn, MD
Overview of Dr. Woo Sohn, MD
Dr. Woo Sohn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale.
Dr. Sohn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sohn's Office Locations
-
1
Nuadvance Orthopedics915 Gessner Rd Ste 975, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 932-1000
-
2
Memorial Hermann Memorial Village Surgery Center1120 Business Center Dr Ste 110, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 337-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sohn?
Dr Sohn has taken great care in my high risk pregnancy and truly cares about my baby's wellbeing. I highly recommend my doctor.
About Dr. Woo Sohn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Japanese
- 1932491834
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohn works at
Dr. Sohn has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sohn speaks Japanese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.