Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo Ahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Woo Ahn, MD
Dr. Woo Ahn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ahn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahn's Office Locations
-
1
Woosung Ahn M.d. Inc.20145 Pioneer Blvd, Lakewood, CA 90715 Directions (562) 916-5020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahn?
About Dr. Woo Ahn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1396807806
Education & Certifications
- SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.