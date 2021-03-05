Dr. Woodford Van Meter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Meter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Woodford Van Meter, MD
Overview of Dr. Woodford Van Meter, MD
Dr. Woodford Van Meter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Van Meter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Van Meter's Office Locations
-
1
Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center1760 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 275-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Meter?
He is extremely knowledgeable and very professional. I would no it go to anyone else !
About Dr. Woodford Van Meter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1225148117
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Clin
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Meter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Meter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Meter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Meter works at
Dr. Van Meter has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Meter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Meter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Meter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Meter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Meter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.