Overview of Dr. Woodford Van Meter, MD

Dr. Woodford Van Meter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Van Meter works at Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.