Dr. Woodley Desir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Woodley Desir, MD
Overview of Dr. Woodley Desir, MD
Dr. Woodley Desir, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Delaware Valley Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Dr. Desir works at
Dr. Desir's Office Locations
-
1
UHS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine4433 VESTAL PKWY E, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 771-2220Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Columbus Regional Health Orthopedics And Sports Medicine2326 18th St, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (812) 376-5070
-
3
Columbus Regional Hospital2400 17th St, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (812) 376-5264
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Delaware Valley Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desir?
I recommend him HIGHLY! Dr. Desir gave my mom a new lease on life. He is the ONLY doctor who took the time to listen and research. Simply put...he is the BEST...in my opinion.
About Dr. Woodley Desir, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1447405576
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desir accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desir works at
Dr. Desir has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Desir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.