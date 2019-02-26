Overview of Dr. Woodley Desir, MD

Dr. Woodley Desir, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Delaware Valley Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Desir works at UHS Pediatrics in Vestal, NY with other offices in Columbus, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.