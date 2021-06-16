See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Woodley Mardy-Davis, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Woodley Mardy-Davis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.

Dr. Mardy-Davis works at Advanced Spine & Pain Interventions, Alpharetta, Georgia in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Spine & Pain Interventions, Alpharetta, Georgia
    12389 Crabapple Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 299-1998
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Addiction
Arthritis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 16, 2021
    Dr. Davis, is one of the best doctors that has help me with my fight against chronic pain. Since coming to her almost seven years ago, she has been my life savior. We've laughed and cried together. Finally, I'll be receiving the pain pump real soon to combat cancer pain. Through it all she's been my friend as well as my doctor. Thank you!!!
    Cheryl Thorne — Jun 16, 2021
    About Dr. Woodley Mardy-Davis, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619188505
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory U Affil Hosps Prog
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell U
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woodley Mardy-Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardy-Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mardy-Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mardy-Davis works at Advanced Spine & Pain Interventions, Alpharetta, Georgia in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mardy-Davis’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardy-Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardy-Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mardy-Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mardy-Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

