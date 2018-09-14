Dr. McWilliams III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodrow McWilliams III, MD
Overview of Dr. Woodrow McWilliams III, MD
Dr. Woodrow McWilliams III, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Dr. McWilliams III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McWilliams III' Office Locations
-
1
Radiation Oncology of Columbus, PC1831 5th Ave, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 571-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McWilliams III?
Easy to talk with. Takes interest in individual. Explains well. Gives various treatment options.
About Dr. Woodrow McWilliams III, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568794030
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McWilliams III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McWilliams III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McWilliams III works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McWilliams III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McWilliams III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McWilliams III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McWilliams III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.