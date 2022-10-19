Dr. Woodrow Yeaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Woodrow Yeaney, MD
Overview of Dr. Woodrow Yeaney, MD
Dr. Woodrow Yeaney, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Yeaney's Office Locations
The Vascular Group of Bradenton4502 Cortez Rd W Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 274-4140
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yeaney and his team are outstanding! From the minute you walk in the door, you know you are in good hands! I cannot say enough about the kindness, professionalism, and the overall care I received. This office is the gold standard in the medical field, and I’m so thankful for their hearts to help. It shows in everything they do.
About Dr. Woodrow Yeaney, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, German
- 1740217116
Education & Certifications
- Carolina Medical Center|Fellow In Thoracic Surgery, Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, North Carolina|Fellow in Vascular Surgery, Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Resident &amp;amp; Chief Resident in Surgery, Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania|Resident &amp;amp;amp; Chief Resident in Surgery, Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania
- Alleghany General Hospital
- Penn State College of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeaney has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeaney speaks German.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeaney.
