Dr. Woodward Coleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Woodward Coleman, MD
Dr. Woodward Coleman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Coleman's Office Locations
San Antonio Plastic Surgery Associates8715 Village Dr Ste 504, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 251-4362
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr Coleman's office after having searched nationwide for a highly trained, specialized hand surgeon who could reconstruct my thumb tip which was left painful after a previous surgery at another hospital. I flew in from out of state (I reside in Florida) and on both occasions (consultation and day of my surgery) Dr Coleman and his staff were very attentive, carefully explained all of the options, and guided me through the process I needed to complete my surgery. It's been almost a year since my surgery and I am very pleased with the outcome. I would definitely recommend Dr Coleman and his practice.
About Dr. Woodward Coleman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
- Plastic Surgery
- Spartanburg Genl Hosp
- Emory University
- Millsaps College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coleman speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.