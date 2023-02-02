Overview of Dr. Wooju Jeong, MD

Dr. Wooju Jeong, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Jeong works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Jackson, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.