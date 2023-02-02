Dr. Wooju Jeong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wooju Jeong, MD
Overview of Dr. Wooju Jeong, MD
Dr. Wooju Jeong, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Jeong's Office Locations
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Allegiance Urology2800 Spring Arbor Rd Ste 101, Jackson, MI 49203 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K9, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
*Dr. Jeong has great communication skill, friendly office and bedside manner. He would answer all my question and I will recommend him highly. Outstanding physician.
About Dr. Wooju Jeong, MD
- Urology
- English, Korean
- 1851626774
Education & Certifications
- YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Yonsei Univ. Seoul, Korea
