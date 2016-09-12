Dr. Sim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woon Sim, MD
Overview
Dr. Woon Sim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Physicians Clinic902 Frostwood Dr Ste 186, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 827-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very kind and has been extremely helpful in our questions, waiting time is good to average, usually not full at all. Easy to set an appointment as well
About Dr. Woon Sim, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1730130782
Education & Certifications
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sim. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sim.
