Dr. Woondong Jeong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Woondong Jeong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Catholic University Of Daegu, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Millennium Oncology22710 Professional Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 317-3933Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Jeong saved my Mother’s life. He is truly amazing and cares about his patients. I cannot say enough wonderful things about him. Thank you!
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Westchester Medical Center
- Catholic University Of Daegu, School Of Medicine
Dr. Jeong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeong has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.